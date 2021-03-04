Utah Pride Center to host COVID friendly Pride Week Celebration

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Pride Center says they are planning a 2021 Pride Week Celebration that will include fireworks, a maze-like interactive outdoor exhibit, a rally, and more fun activities for everyone to enjoy and show their pride.

Organizers say the celebration will be held from June 1st through June 7th in downtown Salt Lake City at various venues including Washington Square (Salt Lake City & County Building).

Anticipating COVID-19 restrictions, officials say the celebration will replace the annual Pride Festival and Pride Parade this year.

“This incredible event will probably never happen again, in this form. It’s going to be unique, fun, educational and offer an opportunity to come out of our houses, be together again and do so safely,” said Dr. Rob Moolman, (he/him) Executive Director at the Utah Pride Center.

Organizers say the celebration will consist of in-person events that are COVID-safe and include CDC requirements of social distancing and masks wearing unless COVID restrictions change by June.

Some events and activities will include, but are not limited to:

A Flag Raising and Pride Month Proclamation at the Salt Lake City & County Building

at the Salt Lake City & County Building A Pride Story Garden which will encompass an outdoor interactive exhibit on Washington Square that will reveal “Our History, Our Stories, Our communities” over a five-day period with date/time-specific tickets.

which will encompass an outdoor interactive exhibit on Washington Square that will reveal “Our History, Our Stories, Our communities” over a five-day period with date/time-specific tickets. Pride in the Sky – Loud and Proud Fireworks display depending on funding

Fireworks display depending on funding Rainbow March & Rally – Raise Our Voices which will start at the Capitol and proceed down State Street & Harvey Milk Boulevard

Due to COVID-19, a Pride Festival is not safely possible. Officials added that this includes omitting things like food, vendors, beverages, exhibitors, stages, and live entertainment. They are however hopeful all of that will return in 2022.

Organizers say all funds raised from the event will be used to make 2021’s unique Pride Week Celebration possible and “support the year-round lifesaving programs and services of the Utah Pride Center”.

Organizers say they will also be having the annual Road Rally again in October.