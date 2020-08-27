Utah Pride Center announces first annual Pride Road Rally

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Utah Pride Center is making sure the organization continues to be a voice and outlet for the LGTBQ+community.

Due to COVID-19, the Pride Center had to cancel their annual festival and parade, but they have worked to come up with alternate ways to celebrate in a safe, COVID friendly fashion. Keeping social distancing and state guidelines in mind, the Utah Pride Center has been given authorization by Salt Lake City and the Utah Health Department to organize PRIDE 2.0. The event will serve as a Road Rally happening on October 11, 2020 also known as National Coming Out Day.

As oppose to decorated floats and tens of thousands of people packed into 7 blocks downtown, everyone in the community, LGBTQ+ and allies, are invited to decorate their vehicles & bikes and join in the Road Rally on a long stretch of Main Street.

Those who cannot participate from their vehicle, can watch a live stream with local co-hosts on Utah Pride Center’s website, the plan allows for everyone to safely experience the event.

Executive Director, Rob Moolman said “We are so excited we’ve come up with a way to gather and celebrate our community this year in a safe way. It’s wonderful to see participants signing up to come together to participate and raise funds for the Center which is such an important part of our community.”

Drivers will converge at 7th south and continue southbound on Main street. Before they reach 2100 south, they’ll turn around and come back the way they came.

Money will be raised as participants form teams of 1-100 vehicles & bikes who will compete for top

honors in most donations raised. These teams will be recognized at the event. Each team will meet at 14 designated locations across Northern Utah and caravan to downtown Salt Lake City and drag Main Street.

Participants are asked to follow specific COVID-19 Safety Requirements which include:

• Team members agree to stay in their vehicle.

• Maintain 6 feet social distancing with people outside your household or social pod.

• Wear a mask within 6 feet of other individuals.

• Agree to take temperature with volunteers at any entrance gates if asked.

• Current temperature at or below 100.3 degrees.

• Experiencing no symptoms of sneezing, coughing or sore throat.

