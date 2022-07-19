UTAH (ABC4) – A 20-year-old Utahn is celebrating after returning home from the World games, winning a gold medal in power tumbling.

20-year-old Kaden Brown just got back from the World Games in Alabama where he holds the number one title for the state of Utah, Herriman, and nationally.

Brown competed in the World Games — which is held every four years — in Birmingham, Alabama. He won the gold medal after scoring a 27.600 on his first finals pass.

“I still feel like it hasn’t processed yet — like it only happened two days ago,” said Brown. “I’m still on cloud nine, I’m still on an adrenaline high, but I can’t believe I just did that.

Brown says power tumbling is much different than gymnastics.

The world games serve as the Olympics for non-Olympic disciplines.

“I’ve always loved flipping, especially around the house. My parents would find me flipping off couches and climbing up walls,” Brown said.