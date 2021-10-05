UPDATE: 17-year-old, missing since September, located

TUESDAY 10/26/2021 11:20 a.m.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A 17-year-old missing since late September has been found.

In early October, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office asked for the community’s help to locate Morgan Danielle Sessions. She had left a message at her home in Eagle Mountain saying she was living in St. George with friends.

Roughly a month after Sessions went missing, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says she was found on October 22 at a home in Saratoga Springs.

Authorities say she is now back with her mother and the case is still under investigation.

TUESDAY 10/5/2021 5:15 p.m.

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old has been missing since September 21.

Police say Morgan Danielle Sessions left a note at her home in Eagle Mountain saying she was living in St. George with friends. Soon after, her mother reported her missing.

Home security footage shows someone who is believed to be Morgan leaving the home at 2 a.m. carrying a laundry basket, a press release statement says.

Authorities say they are unable to confirm if Morgan is in St. George. They also say she could be in Utah or Salt Lake Counties.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding Sessions’ disappearance to call Central Utah Dispatch at (801)-794-3970.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, you can leave a tip at the link below.

https://sheriff.utahcounty.gov/media/tip