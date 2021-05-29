Utah police investigate 2 separate homicides Memorial Day weekend

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police and the Unified Police Department are continuing their separate investigations of two late-night homicides.

UPD is monitoring the one in Magna while SLCPD is keeping its eye on the one on the east side of Salt Lake City.

One of the investigations started at a house party at 2493 East and 1700 South, where a 19-year-old man died from a gunshot wound.

The other, located at 8200 Westbury Drive also left another man wounded, who then also died but on scene.

These two homicides were 20 miles away from one another.

“When officers arrived we located a victim that was shot and deceased at the scene down here,” recalls UPD Lt. Manfred Lassig regarding the Magna shooting.

Officials believe the shooting was not a “random act.”

They told ABC4 the alleged suspect of the Magna shooting, 44-year-old Juan Alvarez, is currently in the Salt Lake County Jail on multiple charges including aggravated murder.

“There was a bbq going on at the residence, but there was some kind of confrontation that occurred here at the address and then shots were fired,” shares Lassig.

When it comes to locating the suspect involved in the SLC shooting, officers continued to knock on doors and interview witnesses. ABC4 was told there are no leads to a suspect or getaway vehicle.

Salt Lake City Police detectives are urging witnesses or anyone with additional information regarding the deadly shooting to come forward and assist in furthering the case.

If you or anyone you know have additional information regarding this shooting, call the Salt Lake Police Department at 801-799-3000.