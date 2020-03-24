Utah physician legislators urge businesses to donate personal protective equipment

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah physician legislators are urging businesses to donate personal protective equipment during national shortages.

“Unopened unused materials, N95 masks, medical grade surgical gowns, and gloves,” Rep. Suzanne Harrison (D-House District 32) said.

Monday, Rep. Suzanne Harrison (D-House District 32), Rep. Ray Ward (R- House District 19), and Rep Stewart Barlow (R- House District 17), all practicing physicians, called on Utah businesses that use personal protective equipment (PPE) to donate N95 masks.

“This will minimize the spread of the disease and protect patients but also keep healthcare workers healthy and able to help take care of you and your loved ones,” Rep. Harrisons said.

The United States is currently under a shortage of critical medical supplies that will help protect healthcare professionals who are at risk of contracting COVID-19.

“N95 masks are designed to protect medical workers from airborne particles and liquids contaminating the face,” said Rep. Harrison. “As a medical doctor, I know I speak for my colleagues in saying we are honored and ready to take care of you and your loved ones, but we need your help. If you or your company has clean, un-used, N95 masks, please donate them. Your donation will help our health care system function and help prevent the spread of disease.”

Below is a list of needed PPE items:

Masks N95 masks (clinical or industrial) Surgical masks

Face/eye protection Face shields (medical grade) Goggles (medical grade)

Gowns Isolation gowns Surgical gowns Tyvek suits

Gloves Examination gloves Surgical gloves



Intermoutain Healthcare did not address whether hospitals are feeling the shortage but released this statement:

“We appreciate the generosity of so many in our community who are looking for ways to support the COVID-19 response. In particular, many have offered to donate homemade masks to local hospitals and clinics. Intermountain Healthcare and University of Utah Health are working with several charitable organizations in the state to develop a process for the community to assist in producing medical grade masks. As soon as we have that process developed, we will share that information broadly and invite community volunteers to assist with producing those specific masks. In the meantime, we encourage individuals who are making their own masks to share them with neighbors who could benefit from them. We’d also remind the community to not call the COVID-19 hotlines regarding donations, so that those resources remain available for individuals with medical needs.

Businesses with personal protective equipment that are willing to donate are asked to deliver the items to: The Salt Palace Convention Center, 100 South West Temple in Salt Lake City. Collection site hours are between 8 am – 8 pm (starting Tuesday, March 24, 2020)

The American Red Cross will collect the donations and The Utah Department of Health will distribute.

