AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A bunny from American Fork has been selected as a finalist in the 2022 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.

Sprinkles the sugar glider was chosen as a top 10 finalist in the race to be the star of the next Clucking Bunny Commerical.

Fans can vote for Sprinkles once a day beginning today until March 22.

Each of the finalists was carefully selected by the Cadbury team alongside the competition’s first-ever Judges Panel, made up of former Bunny Tryouts winners, Henri the English Bulldog, Lieutenant Dan, and Betty the Treefrog.

Cadbury has also pledged to donate $5,000 to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), as well as an additional $5,000 for every 5,000 votes cast up to $20,000.