Utah passes bill to add pets to protective orders

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, the state of Utah passed a bill titled ‘Protection of Animals Amendments’ with a concern of protecting animals under circumstances of domestic violence or stalking.

The protective order looks similar to that of domestic violence, with a few modifications made to the definition of ‘emotional distress’ to include suffering resulting from harm done to an animal.

A change brought on by the Protection of Animals Amendments is the designated space included on certain protective order forms to request for protection of an animal, required by the Administrative Office of the Courts.

The new bill allows the court to forbid the defendant from injuring, threatening to injure, or taking possession of certain animals when issuing a protective order, and allows authorities to make technical and conforming changes to the order if necessary.