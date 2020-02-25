Utah passenger from quarantined cruise ship awaits final rounds of testing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Following quarantine on a cruise ship due to the coronavirus, a St. George man is back in the states at a California air force base for his last rounds of testing. And the U.S. Government says those within the base testing positive are not allowed to stay.

Mark Jorgensen is one of many Americans who arrived at California’s Travis Air Force Base on February 17. He said if he continues to test negative for the coronavirus, he should be able to travel home to Utah sometime next week.

On Saturday, Jorgensen said the government told those staying at the base if they tested positive for the coronavirus, they’re required to leave the base.

“They said if anyone tests positive, we’re going to move you to a hospital for closer observation,” Jorgensen said.

Within days of quarantine on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship, seemingly low numbers of individuals infected with the virus grew rapidly.

“They’re learning it, too. They don’t know what’s going on. This is new to them. But it’s probably best to keep us separated,” said Jorgensen.

According to the Associated Press, the cruise ship seemed to be an incubator for a new virus instead of an isolation facility.

Mark’s wife, Jerri Jorgensen, is one of roughly 600 passengers who has tested positive for the coronavirus. She’s currently being treated in Japan.

Mark Jorgensen said Jerri Jorgensen is still in isolation. However, her symptoms of the virus have subsided.

ABC4 News is following this public health crisis and will bring you the latest details as it becomes available.

