Utah paramedic donates to Kyle Rittenhouse defense fund after arrest

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A data breach at a crowdfunding website shows a paramedic from Utah donated to Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense fund shortly after Rittenhouse was arrested for shooting and killing two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Guardian first reports that Friday morning, Craig Shepherd, a Utah paramedic, donated to a defense fund for Kyle Rittenhouse.

The Guardian reports “This donor gave $10 to Rittenhouse on 30 August.”

That was five days after police say Rittenhouse shot the two protesters.

Rittenhouse is captured on video running through the streets with a high-powered rifle, and with his hands up as police move past him.

Police say he then made his way home to Illinois before authorities made an arrest, charging him with homicide.

Rittenhouse says he was in Wisconsin to help protect property.

ABC4 News Investigator Jason Nguyen knocking on Craig Shepherd’s door.

ABC4 News Investigator Jason Nguyen went to Shepherd’s home to get his side of things, but those inside the home didn’t want to talk.

West Valley City officials tell us in a statement:

We can confirm that Craig Shepherd is an employee of the West Valley City Fire Department. We have become aware of a donation made using his government email account. We are conducting an investigation into this matter, however, such a donation would be representative of personal actions and not those of West Valley City.

Shepherd will not be placed on administrative leave during this investigation. It’s not clear how long that will take.