Utah paintball battle to catch the eyes of nearly 3,000 spectators

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – If a police officer and a firefighter were thrown into an arena armed with paintball guns, who would you put your money on?

Kicking off on July 9, local military members, firefighters, and police officers will be teaming up in an epic paintball battle at the Lehi Rodeo Grounds.

According to event organizers, the event will run on July 9 and July 10 between 7 to 9 p.m. both nights.

Officials say spectators are welcome to witness the battle completely free of charge. Roughly 2,500 citizens are anticipated to attend, they detail.

The “Boots and Badges Paintball Battle” is a collaborative fundraising effort between the local competitive paintball team “Sector 9” (led by Lehi resident Sterling Bronson) and the Major Brent Taylor Foundation.

“Lehi Police and Fire Departments are putting together three ten-man paintball teams that will compete against three civilian competitive teams. This will be a tournament-style game with points being awarded to teams throughout the two nights of game play,” event organizers share. “At the end of the tournament, the team with the most points will be awarded a special trophy put together by the Lehi police and fire chiefs.”

According to city officials, the fundraising event hopes to take all donations and fuel them into the Lehi City Fire and Police Departments.

“The initial fundraising goal of $3,300 has already been met and will be used to purchase two portable Automated External Defibrillators (at a cost of $1,400 each) and 10 Stop-Bleed Kits (at a cost of $50 each) to be used by the first responders,” they share.

Officials state that additional funds raised are expected to be divided between the police and fire departments to use for other needs.