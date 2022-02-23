MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – Park officials are searching for those responsible for spreading grease all over handholds in the Big Bend Bouldering Area.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is offering up to $1,000 for any information leading to the identification and conviction of involved individuals.

BLM says they were notified of the incident on Feb. 14 when petroleum-based grease was discovered smeared all over the climbing handholds.

(Courtesy of BLM)

(Courtesy of BLM)

(Courtesy of BLM)

(Courtesy of BLM)

(Courtesy of BLM)

“It is up to each of us to help keep public lands safe and clean for future generations,” said BLM Moab Field Manager Nicollee Gaddis-Wyatt. “Our employees are out on public lands every day, cleaning bathrooms, maintaining trails, and engaging with the visitors. Even so, we don’t see everything. When incidents occur, we appreciate the public’s help in reporting information to the BLM’s law enforcement team.”

The spot along the Colorado River is a popular destination for climbers and recreational activities. The bouldering area is located upstream of the Big Bend Campground along the Colorado River and SR-128.

If anyone has any information about the suspects or the incident, please contact officials at (435) 259-2131. Callers can remain anonymous if they prefer.