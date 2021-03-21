Utah officials give word on April 10 mask mandate lift

Will wearing two masks better protect me from the virus? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – As days near the end of the Utah mask mandate, some are left to wonder what that means for Salt Lake County.

According to House Bill 294, starting the second week of April, a partial statewide mask mandate will go into effect.

This will then terminate the emergency powers and certain public health orders related to COVID-19 upon reaching certain thresholds of positivity rates, vaccination, and other criteria.

Though the bill will allow for the lift of masks, many government leaders aren’t too thrilled and urge communities to continue in the original COVID-19 protocol.

Earlier in the week, Gov. Cox issued a statement and addressed the mask mandate.

“I obviously don’t love the bill,” Gov. Cox shares during Thursday’s conference. “In negotiations, we came up with the best we could do,” he adds.

When the mask mandate does end, Gov. Cox says he wants to encourage businesses to continue to require masks and advises Utahns to take personal responsibility for their health.

He says Utahns should take precautions to protect their health and asks high-risk individuals to continue to take precautions.

“Please act with respect to your fellow human beings,” Gov. Cox shares. “We are close to the end of this pandemic.”

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall agrees.

“Even as we welcome back people to our Salt Lake City eateries and barber shops, stores, and grocery stores across this fabulous capital city, we still need to exercise caution,” Mendenhall states. “Even though COVID-19 numbers have dropped and are continuing to drop significantly over the last few months, mask-wearing is still vital, we are not done.”

“I can’t forget Mayor Wilson’s mask order for Salt Lake County was an incredible asset for consumer confidence. It made a lot more people feel comfortable,” she adds.

Mendenhall then goes on to emphasize that the mask mandate not only helped slow the spread of the virus but “saved lives”.

“Masks have been good for businesses and I don’t want to see that progress destroyed,” she states. “I’m really grateful for businesses that are choosing to ask employees and patrons to keep wearing masks even after the masks mandate expires on April 10.”

With Governor Cox and Salt Lake City Mayor Mendenhall urging fellow Utahns to continue practicing COVID-19 safety guidelines, some are wondering where Salt Lake County’s Mayor Wilson sides.

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2020, file photo, students wear protective masks as they arrive for classes at the Immaculate Conception School while observing COVID-19 prevention protocols in The Bronx borough of New York. Schools and camps across the county are making plans to help kids catch up academically this summer after a year or more of remote learning for many of them. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FILE – In this April 18, 2020, file photo, people wait for a distribution of masks and food from the Rev. Al Sharpton in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Wearing double masks, Mark Holton, a Lock Haven student home on break, walks his puppy Bella during a winter storm in Monroe Township, Wyoming County, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Mark Moran /The Citizens’ Voice via AP)

Passengers wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus line up at a boarding gate at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. China is seeing a new surge in coronavirus cases in its frozen northeast as a World Health Organization team was due to arrive to probe the origins of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Indonesian Catholics wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, attend a Christmas mass service at a church in Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

Cooper Wuthrich rests as he lays on a bed at the families truck stop Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Montpelier, Idaho. Shortly after Thanksgiving, Wuthrich, 12, became one of hundreds of children in the U.S. diagnosed with a rare COVID-19 complication that landed him in an emergency room three hours away from his tiny hometown in a secluded Idaho valley. The boy’s parents say he nearly died and their terrifying experience shows why people should wear masks in a conservative state where pushback can be fierce. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Will a mask mandate still be imposed on the county even after April 10?

Mayor Wilson issues the following:

“We haven’t ruled out a possible mask mandate after April 10. We are currently reviewing options but (assuming the Ray bill goes into law) the most likely path is the County Council’s approval if the health department recommends. We are currently working through those options and waiting on the approval of the bill. I support the efforts of Mayor Mendenhall and other local officials who are encouraging businesses to still require masks at this point in time, regardless of political determinations.”

As for now, it seems as if government officials much rather have COVID-19 safety guidelines still in place until healthcare experts themselves say it is safe for complete mask removal.

“We are not completely out of the woods,” Mendenhall reminds Utahns across the state.