Utah officials call for calm after Chauvin verdict announcement

A protester holds a sign across the street from National Guard soldiers guarding the Hennepin County Government Center Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Minneapolis where testimony continues in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The NAACP and Governor Spencer J. Cox have issued statements as the jurors deliberate in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Derek Chauvin is a former Minneapolis officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

Jeanetta Williams, President of the NAACP Salt Lake Branch and NAACP Tri-State Conference of Idaho, Nevada, and Utah says:

“We are calling for calm as the jurors deliberate after closing arguments in the Derek Chauvin trial charged with murder of George Floyd. The jurors will deliberate and render a possible verdict this week. If there are to be a protest regardless of the verdict, the NAACP calls for non-violence.”

Gov. Cox also released a statement urging a calm community response to the Chauvin verdict. He says in his statement,

“We understand that tensions around the Derek Chauvin trial remain high. We acknowledge and respect the judicial process that has played out and the weighty decisions made by the judge and jury. As the verdict is announced, we urge Utahns to respond within the bounds guaranteed by the First Amendment. We will respect personal safety, life, and property. Any threats against such will not be tolerated.”

Salt Lake City officials are preparing for potential protest that may happen after a verdict is reached.

Out of an abundance of caution, public safety officials will remain vigilant in keeping the community safe.

They asked the public to be prepared for “possible disruptions of normal activities” in light of possible protests, depending on what happens at the trial in Minnesota for Derek Chauvin.