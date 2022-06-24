UTAH (ABC4) – Following the historic overturn of Roe v Wade, the Utah legislature has officially banned all elective abortions.

The Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion on Friday and now Utah joins other U.S. states who have moved quickly to ban abortion, criminalizing the act.

In a letter, the state legislature says the Legislative Branch’s general counsel determined that S.B. 174 Abortion Prohibition Amendments, meets the legal requirement to take effect.

In 2020, the Utah Legislature passed S.B. 174, prohibiting all elective abortions in Utah, except in rare circumstances involving rape, incest, or medical emergency.

Utah is among 13 states with trigger laws, which are designed to take effect once abortion is no longer protected by the U.S. constitution.