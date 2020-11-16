Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation announces Responsible Winter Recreation campaign amid COVID-19

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 14: People enjoy and afternoon in the sleet and snow in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park on March 14, 2017 in New York City. New York City and New Jersey experienced near blizzard conditions as the late winter storm brought up to seven inches of snow to the area. Schools, flights, businesses […]

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation recently announced a Winter Responsible Recreation campaign due to the “increased popularity in recreation due to COVID-19 and the easy access to the outdoors.

Campaign organizers say Utah is known for its amazing snow, and now’s the time to prepare for a safe and enjoyable winter outside.

“This summer, we saw outdoor recreation welcome many new users, and we expect that same trend to carry into the winter,” said Pitt Grewe, director of the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation. “Utah is a perfect winter playground that offers opportunities for everyone to get outside and enjoy the beautiful snow-covered landscapes. We want to ensure that everyone can access resources to recreate safely and responsibly.”

This campaign, according to campaign organizers, emphasizes six main principles for snow-bound winter enthusiasts to understand before going outside to recreate in the snow:

Know Before You Go Canyons, Cars, Chaos Powder for the Patient Leave No Trace Plan for the Unplanned Respect Boundaries

The public can learn more about the six main principle on the Office of Outdoor Recreation’s website . The website also directs users to specific resources, such as canyon road conditions and avalanche danger in particular areas.

Campaign organizers added that there is also a toolkit available on the website.

“Winter can be one of the best times of year to get outside and recreate, but it can also be the most dangerous. It’s important to prepare now and learn about the resources available to have a great winter recreation season and enjoy recreation responsibly,” Campaign organizers said.