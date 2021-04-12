Utah offers up to $25K in grants to anyone who thinks they can make their community thrive

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Do you think you can make Utah better? Well, local officials are willing to pay big stacks to any nonprofit that can.

On April 12, UServeUtah is opening up applications for their 2021-22 Community Engagement Grant funding.

According to officials, the application process is for organizations requesting between $5,000 and $25,000 for initiatives that increase Utahns’ awareness of and participation in community and/or civic engagement initiatives.

“Community and/or civic engagement are recognized as working to make a difference in one’s community and developing the combination of skills, values, and motivation to make that difference,” UServeUtah writes. “It means promoting the quality of life in one’s community and involves people, governments, and communities working collaboratively to create – and realize – sustainable visions for their community’s future. It can involve both political and nonpolitical processes and engagement.”

Eligible applicants include:

Nonprofit organizations

Institutions of higher education

State agencies

Government entities within the state including cities, counties, and municipalities

Community or faith-based organizations

Partnerships of any of the above entities.

“We encourage you to prepare your grant application using the grant application preparation document which includes each question in the official Qualtrics application,” shares the department. “We also invite you to attend the optional Grant Application Information Session on April 20 at 11:00 a.m. hosted on Zoom. Register to attend here.”

Each application will be graded on impact, need, feasibility and innovation.

Points for impact will be based on how the proposal would change the community in attitude, behavior, condition, or skill for those engaged through grant funds. The applicant demonstrates that data can be collected to measure this outcome.

Points for need will be based on if the proposed project addresses a compelling need. The project proposed has the potential to meet this need as well as meet the impact as described above.

Points for feasibility will be based on if the proposal demonstrates the ability to implement the community engagement grant successfully through partnerships, personnel, timeline, and budget presented.

And points for innovation will be based on if the applicant demonstrates a fresh or refreshed approach to the work of increasing community engagement in Utah.

According to officials, all parts of the application will be used to assess this criterion. Project and geographic diversification will also be considered in this category.

Anyone interested in applying is welcome to submit a project proposal by 8:00 a.m., on May 3, 2021.

For more information on the application visit userve.utah.gov/cegrant.