Utah nonprofit receives support from Lin-Manuel Miranda family fund

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Refugee Connection/Serve Refugees got quite the phone call last week.

The organization aims to create connections between refugees, the community, and public and private organizations that support refugees in developing self-sufficient and fulfilling lives, according to its website.

Like many nonprofit organizations, donations are important to Utah Refugee Connection.

On July 2, Utah Refugee Connection says it received a call from a man named Luis, who said he had heard about the group’s work serving Utah’s refugee community and wanted to make a donation.

Luis told the organization his family has a foundation to help those coming to the U.S.

“After he told us the very generous amount, we asked to know more about the family and foundation,” Serve Refugees explains in a Thursday Instagram post. “We loved discovering that it was ‘THE’ Luis Miranda calling.”

Miranda is a writer and activist, and the father of Lin-Manuel Miranda, known for “Hamilton” and “In the Heights.”

“We were amazed at their very personal call and generosity. Both men are great examples of using their voice and talents to speak for the sometimes voiceless,” the organization adds.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox expressed his gratitude to the Miranda family, saying they have “been so good to Utah.”

The Miranda family has been so good to Utah. Thank you to @Vegalteno and @Lin_Manuel for their friendship, goodness and generosity. And wishing a speedy recovery to @ltmphd! pic.twitter.com/QKZxVM8p9W — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) July 9, 2021

Luis Miranda, Jr. himself even thanked the governor for his kind words.

Thanks Governor! — Luis A. Miranda, Jr. (@Vegalteno) July 9, 2021

For more on the Miranda Family Fund, click here. To learn more about Utah Refugee Connection, click here.