Utah nonprofit hosts charity drive for Tonga volcano survivors

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, Air Movements personnel stack and secure pallets of disaster relief supplies at an airbase in Auckland, New Zealand, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, to be sent to Tonga in the wake of a Tsunami triggered by volcanic eruption. Thick ash on an airport runway was delaying aid deliveries to the Pacific island nation of Tonga, where significant damage was being reported days after a huge undersea volcanic eruption and tsunami. (Dillon Robert Anderson/NZDF via AP)

UTAH (ABC4) – A local Utah nonprofit is holding a charity drive to help the victims of the Tonga volcano disaster.

Honor365 is hosting “Operation Tonga Charity Drive for Emergency Supplies” from Jan. 24-29.

Items needed from generous donors include new and unexpired canned goods, water, can openers, hand sanitizer, N95 masks, cleaning supplies and first aid kits.

Folks wishing to donate can drop off items at these locations throughout Utah:

Davis County

Utah’s Paramedic and EMT Academy —1290 S 500 W Woods Cross, UT

Utah County

Tabitha’s Way North — 920 E State Road American Fork, UT

Tabitha’s Way South — 45 E 100 N Spanish Fork, UT

Salt Lake County

The Other Side Academy — 5380 Riley Lane Murray, UT

The massive volcanic eruption in Tonga has left a trail of destruction in its wake, killing multiple people and leaving many homeless.

To learn more information about the nonprofit and how to donate, click here.