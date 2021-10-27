Utah nonprofit helping women overcome trauma celebrates 10-year anniversary

UTAH (ABC4) – A Utah nonprofit will be celebrating 10 years of service to helping female survivors of trauma.

Women of Worth Utah has created a year-long transformative program to encourage, educate and empower women who survive devastating life experiences.

The Local nonprofit says they will have nine graduates of their program this year, which was extended from one to two years because of the pandemic.

The graduation will be merged with the organization’s 10th-anniversary gala which helps them provide services at no cost to survivors.

“There are hundreds of women, whether they’ve gone through the program or they’ve been mentors or they’re directors now, we’ve got an advisory board, family members, we’ve become one big family,” says Marie Jess, Chief Operating Officer of Women of Worth Utah.

This includes domestic violence, abuse, polygamy, substance addiction, and more.

One graduate of the program now mentors other survivors and explains some don’t think they’re worthy to seek help and support.

“I want them to be able to find in themselves that they are worth saving, they are worth growing and finding and fixing and learning to love their scars,” said Christy Gale

The upcoming anniversary gala will be held on Saturday, November 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Venue 6SIX9.

For more information or if you would like to buy tickets to the event visit, wowutah.org