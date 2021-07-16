Utah nonprofit celebrates 90th birthday of volunteer

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah nonprofit recently celebrated the birthday of a man who has been helping them make wooden toys for children.

The Tiny Tim’s Foundation for Kids says many of their toys stay local, going to hospitals, homeless shelters, and foster homes. Others are sent throughout the world.

So far, a spokesperson tells ABC4.com over 1 million toys have been made. The group intends to continue making toys until they surpass 500 million.

In addition to making toys, the nonprofit serves as a place for the elderly to make friends and give back.

“During the pandemic, we have been a real blessing to many who needed to not be home alone, but have somewhere safe to go, or even just to pick things up and take them back to their safe location, where they could still make a daily contribution to society,” the spokesperson says.

On Tuesday, the group celebrated the 90th birthday of Joel, who has been working with Tiny Tim’s Toys for the last five years.

After selling cars for 45 years for a living, Joel retired. His friend and neighbor, Alton Thacker, is the President of Tiny Tim’s Foundation for Kids.

Joel says he hopes to make it to at least 96. In the slideshow below, you can see photos of Joel and the cars he has made.

Car made at Tiny Tim’s (Tiny Tim’s)

Cars made at Tiny Tim’s (Tiny Tim’s)

Volunteers working at Tiny Tim’s (Tiny Tim’s)

Birthday cake for Joel, who celebrated his 90th birthday this week. (Tiny Tim’s)

Joel, who celebrated his 90th birthday this week. (Tiny Tim’s)

Joel, who celebrated his 90th birthday this week. (Tiny Tim’s)

For more information about Tiny Tim’s, visit their website.