SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Nick Fowler who works with the August Mission returned recently from a trip to assess needs in Ukraine. What he saw was a need for food and supplies as Ukrainians flee from war zones.



“We’ve been working pretty closely with a shelter that currently houses 48 orphans and about 120 families,” said Fowler.



Now another team with the organization is preparing to head to Ukraine on Saturday to help address some of those needs.

“Our goal is to get as much medical supply into these areas,” said Caz Halladay, an Operation Specialist for August Mission who is leaving Saturday for Ukraine.



August mission team members are selected for their skills and expertise making it possible for the organization to help in several ways, from medical help to transportation, to scenarios that could require technical gear and expertise.



“Firefighters, businessmen, we have a trucking specialist which is huge to be able to organize and line up those logistics effectively and efficiently,” said Ben Hardy another Operation Specialist, preparing to travel to Ukraine.



A doctor working with the August Mission is returning to Salt Lake City Saturday. That doctor was able to deliver 20 suitcases full of much-needed medication to Ukrainian hospitals and was able to see 50 children while in Ukraine.