Utah neighbors come together in time of need at local Walmart

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Walmart’s and grocery stores alike have seen plenty of people recently buying in bulk and then leaving stores low on supplies for the public during the coronavirus outbreak.

Kimberly Simpson, a local from Providence, Utah recently witnessed someone trying to purchase eggs at a Walmart in Logan for an organization that takes care of people going through treatment. Simpson says Walmart managers in the south Logan location denied her to buy more than one case of eggs when she needed more for the organization.

“I finished my grocery shopping and I spoke with her and asked if I could purchase some eggs for her and she kind of held back tears and said, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do or how I’m going to feed these girls,’” said Kimberly Simpson.

Simpson says they were then reprimanded by management and warned not to come back for the next two days to purchase eggs.

“He got frustrated and overwhelmed which is definitely understandable with the situation and said I wasn’t allowed to buy eggs for somebody else, that he wanted me to put them back,” said Simpson.

Simpson says the manager eventually let her purchase the eggs, but she wants there to be better communication and help in the community during a time of need.

“But really it’s just being there for each other, there’s a need out there in the community and if we can help somebody, I feel like that’s what we’re supposed to do is look out for each other,” said Simpson.

Walmart National Media Relations provided this statement after the incident:

“This was an unfortunate misunderstanding. Our purpose behind limiting items during times like these is to help make sure as many customers as possible find what they and their families are looking for. We are constantly evaluating the limits we place on the sale of key items as we strive to improve our customers’ shopping experience during this unique time.”

Simpson says she understands people are hoarding food and items during a crisis, but she believes businesses should be able to make arrangements for facilities who care for many individuals. She says if you can find a way to help your neighbor in this time, to do so.

