MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — Last week, park rangers with Yosemite National Park shared a video of Wilderness Restoration Rangers toppling over a large stack of rocks. The park said park visitors should absolutely knock the rocks over, sparking some confusion.

The stacks of rocks are known as a rock cairn.

Yosemite National Park officials said the cairns are a sign of human impact. According to the Leave No Trace ethics for national parks, the goal is to leave no signs of human impact on the land and to respect creatures living in the parks. Building the cairns also disturbs small insects, reptiles, and microorganisms living beneath the rocks.

However, not every rock cairn at every national park should be dismantled.

Arches and Canyonlands National Parks spokesperson Karen Garthwait said when used appropriately, the ranger-built rock cairns are beneficial to visitors to mark designated hiking trails.

“We ask that visitors do not disturb them, knock them down, add to them, or build their own, as that can lead to other visitors getting lost in the desert,” said Garthwait. “We also ask that visitors not create their own sculptures out of the rocks that they find and collect.”

Following the same, Leave No Trace ethics, Garthwait said people come from around the world to see the natural beauty of the parks’ rock formations. The “spontaneous sculpture gardens” distract from the park’s natural beauty.

Visitors who take building rock cairns into their own hands can also cause unintended damage to the park’s ecosystem. Garthwait told ABC4 walking off-trail to gather walks could damage fragile biocrusts and disturb the animal habitat.