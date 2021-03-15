Utah National Guard warns of live-fire training near Bluffdale

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Live near Camp Williams? You may notice some live-fire training this week.

The Utah National Guard says the communities around Camp Williams – like Saratoga Springs, Herriman City, Draper, Bluffdale, South Jordan, and Eagle Mountain – can expect to hear the training between March 15-17 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Night flight training at Hill Air Force Base has caused shaking across the Wasatch Front, with many attributing it to an earthquake.

In early March, the University of Utah Seismograph Stations confirmed shaking in southern Salt Lake County was not seismic after residents near Sandy and West Jordan experienced rattling windows and vibrations below their feet.

In early February, Hill Air Force Base announced that night flight trainings will continue through the first week of April.

Most of the flying is scheduled to finish between 7 and 10 p.m., but there may be times where flying ends later at night.

And even though it is unlikely, you could hear more sonic booms.