Utah National Guard visits Martin Luther King Jr. Monument

UTAH (ABC4 News) – The Utah National Guard visited the Martin Luther King Jr. Monument in Washington D.C. on Monday.

The National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several States traveled to Washington D.C. to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th presidential inauguration.

U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Houston

The Utah National Guard said in a Facebook post, “The time is always right to do the right thing.” Today we celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Utah National Guard Soldiers pay respect to the Martin Luther King Monument in Washington D.C.”

The National Guard did not state in their post how many soldiers were sent.