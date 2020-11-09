Utah National Guard to host 65th annual Veterans Day concert

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah National Guard is scheduled to host a pre-recorded concert for Veterans Day on Wednesday. The concert can be found online at ut.ng.mil or at facebook.com/utahnationalguard at 9 a.m. on Veterans Day.

The 65th annual concert is a tribute to patriotism, service, and sacrifice for all veterans. The concert will include performances by ‘The Governor’s Own,’ 23rd Army Band, led by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Denny Saunders and a combined choir of high school students from Granite School District.

Gov. Gary Herbert and Brig. Gen. Daniel Boyack are also slated to provide remarks to honor veterans.

The winners of the Utah National Guard PTA essay contest on ‘Why I am proud of my Veteran!’ will also be recognized during the event.

The safety of performers and service members was a top priority when planning this year’s concert. The organization implemented COVID-19 safety protocols by first changing the event from a live performance to a pre-recorded event closed to the public.

“I wish we could be together in person and enjoy this concert, it’s been a challenging year,” said Brig. Gen. Daniel Boyack, the assistant adjutant general of the Utah Air National Guard. “For all of the veterans…we love you and pray for you to be safe and healthy during this pandemic and look forward to joining together again soon.”

The Utah National Guard is proud to honor veterans through the celebration of music. For other ways to honor veterans in the community, go to the Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs website.

