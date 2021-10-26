Utah National Guard schedules live-fire training for Wednesday: These communities may hear it

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – If you live near Camp Williams, don’t be alarmed – live-fire training is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

The Utah National Guard training will take place from noon to midnight on October 27. Communities most likely to hear the live-fire include Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs, Herriman, Draper, and Bluffdale.

PUBLIC NOTICE: The communities surrounding Camp Williams may hear noise related to live-fire training taking place Oct. 27. Training will be conducted from Noon to Midnight.@eaglemtncity @saratogasprngut @HerrimanCity@drapercity @bluffdalecity — Utah National Guard (@UTNationalGuard) October 26, 2021

Earlier this year, Camp William cleared its impact areas of unexploded ordinance, conducted demolition training, and helped fire crews battle the Parleys Canyon Fire.

The Utah National Guard also recently mourned the loss of a fallen Guardsman, Staff Sgt. Paul Lincoln Olmstead. He had been conducting a surface swim in Kentucky when he went underwater and did not resurface.