Utah National Guard deploys to Washington D.C. to quell civil unrest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah National Guard deployed nearly 200 members to support local authorities in Washington D.C. as civil unrest continues throughout the city.

“What happened in this city last night is a total disgrace,” President Donald Trump said.

RELATED: Trump wants governors to ‘dominate’ protesters

As violent protests continue in the nation’s capital, Trump spoke Monday night, saying he planned to bring in additional help to aid local law enforcement in an effort to stop the riots, looting, vandalism and assaults.

Following Trump’s message, the Utah National Guard deployed its members and Major Jaime Thomas said they’re ready to help.

“For us to be able to assist in this way, this is right what we are intended to do. This is how we serve our communities,” Thomas said.

RELATED: National Guard called after Salt Lake City protest erupts in vandalism, violence

Thomas said members deployed Monday night and while they will help where it’s needed, she said their mission is to support civil authorities in preserving life, protecting property, and restoring peace.

It’s unknown how long the Utah National Guard will stay in the nation’s capital, but Thomas said they stand ready to support the president in dealing with any crisis.

People continue to riot and protest throughout the nation against police violence and systemic racism.