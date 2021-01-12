Utah National Guard debunks 2-week lockdown rumors, other misinformation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — The National Guard is publicly debunking a flyer that has made the rounds on social media, saying that the Utah National Guard will soon be deployed to enforce nation-wide, two-week lockdown.

The Utah National Guard posted the flyer that makes multiple false statements on their Facebook page.

The flyer claims that “Homeland security is preparing to mobilize the national guard.” and is preparing for a two-week lockdown for all citizens.

“It’s important to note that this information is categorically false,” the Utah National Guard said in a Facebook post.

The same fake flyer circulated on social media in April.

The Utah National Guard explains that the Department of Homeland Security does not have the power to deploy the National Guard in the same way that the flyer describes, also pointing out that the U.S. Government has not publicly made any plans for a nation-wide quarantine.

The flyer also falsely claims that within the next 72 hours, the President will enact the “Stafford Act”, which is referring to the Stafford Disaster Relief Act.

While the Utah National Guard won’t be deployed for a 2-week lockdown, the Utah National Guard says that Utahns can still expect to see National Guard members working in their communities, just not in the way that the fake flyer describes.

“The National Guard remains under the control of the state governors, supporting communities and neighbors in a variety of ways — most importantly focused on supporting community-based testing sites, creating additional medical capacity, and providing logistical support to include transportation and distribution of medical supplies and food,” the Utah National Guard said in a Facebook post.

The flyer goes on to say that all 1st responders will be called in to assist with the alleged lockdown, and the plans for the lockdown will be publicly announced “by the end of the weekend,” all of which the Utah National Guard assures is not true.

“National Guard men and women live, work, and raise families in the communities they serve. It truly is neighbors helping neighbors,” the Utah National Guard said in the Facebook post.