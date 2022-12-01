SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An Airman assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing of the Utah Air National Guard died on Tuesday, Nov. 29 after medical complications while on a routine deployment to Guam.

According to the Utah Air National Guard, Tech. Sgt. Burton Patrick Juengel, a resident of Roy, Utah, had an unexpected medical emergency on Friday, Nov. 25. He was taken to the emergency room at the Guam Regional Medical Center where doctors worked to diagnose and alleviate his condition.

Despite ongoing treatments and continued efforts of hospital staff, Juengel passed away on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife, who is also a member of the Utah Air National Guard, and their daughter and unborn child.

“This is a tremendous tragedy for all of us deployed on this mission,” said Lt. Col. Philip Schembri, unit commander for the deployment. “Tech. Sgt. Juengel was an outstanding Airman and performed his job with enthusiasm and positivity that motivated those around him.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Juengel is described as having lived by the Air Force values: “Integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do.” Air National Guard officials say he was a trained professional who sacrificed everything to support the mission he was called to perform.

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of an outstanding Airman and express our heartfelt condolences to his wife, children, and family,” said Brig. Gen. Daniel Boyack, commander of the Utah Air National Guard.

His wife and parents were able to visit Juengel in the hospital before he passed.

Arrangements for a dignified transfer from Guam to Utah are being made.