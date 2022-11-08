SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The holiday season is just around the corner. It’s the time of year to give back and spread cheer. As it turns out, Utahns may be the best at giving back to the community, being ranked as the most charitable state in the U.S. by WalletHub.

The study published by WalletHub, examined how Americans volunteer their time and money in each state. Utahns topped the charts with flying colors. The Beehive state had the highest volunteer rate and had the highest population percentage to donate time.

More than just our valuable time, Utahns also tied with Wyoming for the highest percentage of donated income and was second to only Maryland for the percentage of population to donate money.

Interestingly, according to the study, Utah topped these charts despite having the lowest amount of charities per capita.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At the bottom of the charitable list? Utah neighbors Arizona and New Mexico ranked 50 and 49, respectively.

To determine what state is the most giving of time and money, WalletHub used 19 metrics divided over two dimensions of “Volunteering & Service” and “Charitable Giving.” Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale and included statistics such as volunteer rate, volunteer retention and hours per capita as well as share of income donated and share of population donating money.