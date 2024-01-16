SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — If one of your New Year’s resolutions was to start a business in 2024, Utah is likely the best place to do it, according to a recent WalletHub study.

The personal finance company recently ranked all 50 U.S. States across 25 metrics to determine which state is the best location for a budding business.

Their metrics included five-year business survival rate, startups per capita, financing accessibility and labor costs. WalletHub researchers used data from a variety of sources such as the U.S. Census Bureau, the National Venture Capital Association and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Their findings? Utah came out on top.

According to WalletHub’s data, Utah has the greatest access to resources to help start a business and is the eighth-best state for a business environment.

“Utah is the best state for starting a business, in large part because it’s the easiest state for finding business-loan financing, and it has the largest year-over-year employment growth in the country, at nearly 2.5%,” said WalletHub Financial Writer Adam McCann. “Having the necessary capital makes it much easier for a business to get off the ground, and a strong job growth rate indicates that existing businesses are doing well.”

McCann noted that Utah also is one of the best states on the “Digital States Survey,” which measures how well states are using technology to improve the efficiency of their businesses.

After Utah, WalletHub’s research found Georgia and Florida as the next best states to start a new business. Rhode Island, Connecticut and Alaska were among the worst states to start and entrepreneurial career.

You can see the full study and rankings on WalletHub’s website, here.