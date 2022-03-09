SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Everett Bacon with the National Federation of the Blind of Utah says the app Aira, gives him the opportunity to explore on his own.

“They can see through your camera, and they give you visual information, they tell you how to navigate throughout a building, when to turn, when to stop, when to look for a sign,” said Bacon.

Unfortunately this app costs money to use each time, but now people like Bacon can use it for free anytime they visit the Natural History Museum of Utah. This is the first Utah museum to offer this feature.

This coupled with the museum’s new audio tour pucks allow more people the opportunity to immerse themselves in the exhibits.

“We worked with a professional descriptive tour writer to convert information where you know, one of the scientists may say, take a look at this, and then the and then we would add a visual description so that a person who is blind or has low vision can understand what the scientist is referring to,” said exhibit developer Lisa Thompson.

Right now the descriptive tour is available in English and Spanish, but the museum plans to add six more languages.

“It’s important for museums to be places where the entire community is welcome,” said Thompson.

“We talk all the time around here about wanting to be accessible. And here’s something we could do to walk our talk,” said Manager of Information Technology, Mark Ingalls.

Bacon said the addition is a game changer for people in the low vision community.

“I can actually come up here anytime I want and just enjoy a nice afternoon and a museum or an evening or something like that, and just really experience the beauty and the art and the history that this place brings,” said Bacon.