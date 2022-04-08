SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A South Ogden mother who allegedly kidnapped her son during a court-ordered custody exchange has been arrested along with her boyfriend.

Police have arrested Taryn Pearce and her boyfriend Christopher Merino after Pearce allegedly kidnapped her 4-year-old son on Monday.

During the course of the investigation, police discovered that Merino was actively involved in the kidnapping and ongoing hiding of the 4-year-old child, a press release states.

A court order issued on Monday awarded custody to the 4-year-old’s father. When Taryn Pearce was supposed to hand the child over, she fled from the area with him. Police then issued an arrest warrant for the 38-year-old mother.

Police interviewed Merino, when he then gave them a name and a location in Salt Lake County.

While pursuing the leads given by Merino, police found that Taryn Pearce had been transported to an address in La Barge, Wyoming.

When Wyoming officials were contacted, they were able to locate Taryn Pearce along with the child.

Police said the 4-year-old is in good health police say and he will be reunited with his father once he arrives in Wyoming.

Taryn Pearce was booked into Lincoln County Jail for child kidnapping, a first-degree felony. She will be extradited back to Utah.

Merino was also arrested for child kidnapping.