UTAH (ABC4) – Court documents revealed that a mother and son from Utah have pleaded guilty to illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Landon Manwaring of Vernal and his mother, Susan Manwaring, were both charged with a class B misdemeanor for unlawful parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol. Landon will be sentenced on Nov. 21, 2022, while Susan’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2023.

The court documents described Landon as an “average participant whose conduct was not peripheral to the advancement of the offense,” but he admitted that he was wrong in participating in the riot and causing fear in the public and government officials.

Landon and his mother traveled together to Washington, D.C. to attend a series of rallies in support of Former President Donald Trump in 2021. On Jan. 6, they went to a rally and marched to the U.S. Capitol with the participants. The two then decided to follow the crowd and enter the Capitol building through the senate wing door around 2:30 p.m. even after seeing police battling others with tear gas at the west plaza.

Landon admitted to taking pictures with other rioters and spending about 30 minutes in the building.

His attorney stated in the court documents that it was Landon’s lack of critical thinking, not his political beliefs, that drove him to commit the crime. He reportedly said that he would not have gone to Washington D.C. if he had known the outcome of the Jan. 6 rally.