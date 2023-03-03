SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s mobile driver’s license (mDL) program is expanding in use with more businesses accepting them every day, including the TSA at the Salt Lake International Airport.

Implemented by the Utah Driver’s License Division (DLD), Utahns can now download their driver’s license information through the GET Mobile app and use it as a valid credential at TSA PreCheck lines at the Salt Lake airport and other select airports around the country.

The airport is just the latest in a growing list of places where Utahns can take advantage of the mDL program. According to DLD’s website, as of January 2023, an mDL can be used at America First Credit Union branches, Utah Community Credit Union branches, select Harmons locations, various State Liquor Stores, and at the Midtown Community Health Center in Ogden.

DLD said it is currently working with Utah Highway Patrol, gas stations, restaurants and local police agencies in accepting mDLs. There is no approval process to accepting mDLs, however, so many businesses can independently start accepting mDLs.

Since launching as a pilot program in June 2021, the mDL program can now be downloaded by any Utahn on their iOS or android devices. According to DLD, as of September 2022, nearly 5,000 Utahns were taking advantage of their digital IDs.

Some benefits to having an mDL include contactless transactions, controlling what data you share through the app, and data encryption and security measures to protect your information.

For more information on the mDL program or to get your mDL on your phone, visit the Utah Driver’s License Division website.