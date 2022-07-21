UTAH (ABC4) – After a life serving his country and the state of Utah, a local K-9 has passed away.

The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) has announced the passing of K-9 officer Arros, who served in the Utah Highway Patrol and the U.S. Army’s 1st Special Forces Group.

During his stint in the army, Arros specialized in tracking, apprehension, and explosives detection, conducting special operations worldwide for five years.

After retiring from the military, Arros worked in the Dignitary Protection Unit of the Utah Highway Patrol.

K9 Arros also provided explosive detection sweeps for events featuring President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, and presidential candidates Hillary Clinton, Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, and Bernie Sanders.

He also served as an explosive detection K-9 for events for the Utah Jazz, and the University of Utah Football team, among others.

He retired from his duties in 2020.

“Rest in peace, Arros,” DPS said in a news release.