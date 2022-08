VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah middle school was evacuated after a report of the smell of smoke on Tuesday morning.

As students arrived at Uintah Middle School, in Vernal, students and staff evacuated the school safely before classes had even begun.

The Vernal City Fire Department responded and found the source of smoke coming from a burned-out light bulb in the main office.

Crews cleared the school and allowed students and staff to return to the building to begin the school day.