Utah marks seismic milestone over a year since Magna earthquake

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – It has now been over a year since the Magna earthquake rattled the Wasatch Front and we have just reached a new aftershock milestone.

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported 73 earthquakes in Utah between May 6-19.

Over the two week period, U of U reports none of those quakes were aftershocks from the Magna sequence. This is the first two week period since the earthquake that no aftershocks were located.

Since the March 2020 5.7 magnitude earthquake, over 2,500 aftershocks have been felt throughout the Salt Lake Valley.

In late March this year, an energetic earthquake swarm was occurring south of Milford.

UUSS officials took to Twitter, saying an earthquake swarm is an earthquake sequence with no clear mainshock. Earthquake swarms are often associated with fluids or in areas of weak crust.

The swarm is unlike Magna’s March 2020 sequence where the largest earthquake occurred first, followed by aftershocks with magnitudes distinctly smaller than the mainshock.