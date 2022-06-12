SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – “March for Our Lives” rallies were held all over the country on Saturday, including in Utah.

The rallies are a push for nationwide gun control in the wake of multiple mass shootings.

May saw a surge of mass shootings, and protestors say lawmakers must take note of shifting public opinion and enact sweeping reform.

Natalie Reese, head organizer for the Utah March for Our Lives rally, states, “We hope to encourage Mike Lee and Mitt Romney to vote for the two gun law legislation that is in the senate right now. We also encourage young people to vote, and vote for candidates that will support their right to live and be safe from guns.”