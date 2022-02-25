SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man and woman have been arrested after ramming into a car while driving recklessly in Tooele County.

The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the incident happened on Feb. 23 around 10:15 p.m.

Troopers say the victim called to report a reckless driver rammed into his vehicle before driving away. UHP located the suspect entering I-80 WB from I-15 SB and pulled the car over near 5000 West.

Authorities say when the suspect opened his car door, he turned around, spotted the troopers, got back into his car and sped away.

The car continued to drive around on SR-201 and back onto I-80 WB where spike strips were deployed, but unsuccessfully.

Several pursuit attempts were terminated due to safety concerns before the suspect was later spotted pulling into the Comfort Inn off Highway 36 near Saddleback Blvd.

UHP says the suspect exited the car and ran into the hotel, fleeing authorities. A female suspect also exited the car and was taken into custody.

Authorities worked to contain the building and the suspect was found walking around the second floor of the hotel. He attempted to flee down a stairwell, but after a short struggle, was taken into custody.

Both suspects were booked on multiple charges relating to theft, drug, weapons and outstanding warrants.