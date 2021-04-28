Utah man, who sexually assaulted woman after she had seizure, charged

UTAH (ABC4) – A man has been charged on multiple counts after he sexually assaulted a woman who just had a seizure.

Police say the assault happened at around 6:30 a.m. on March 2. The victim had a seizure after getting off an elevator on the first floor in an apartment.

According to law enforcement, the woman has epilepsy.

A few minutes after the seizure, the woman sat up and “appeared to be visibly disoriented,” a probable cause statement says.

Police say the woman then stood up and left her coat, glasses, purse, and bag on the floor.

Surveillance video from the apartment shows the woman walked outside the apartment. Police say she still appeared “disoriented and unsteady” while in the facility parking lot.

She was also outside in a sleeveless shirt and leggings in 33-degree weather, according to a probable cause statement.

Police say a white truck with two blacks stripes pulled into the parking lot and a man, later identified as Miguel Munoz-Lara, exited the truck.

Munoz-Lara then walked over to the woman and guided her to the entrance to the apartment. After walking into the apartment building, Munoz-Lara continued to follow the woman and then wrapped his arms around her and touched her inappropriately, according to a probable cause statement. While this was happening, Munoz-Lara pushed the woman into the apartment mailroom.

Police say the woman attempted to get away from Munoz-Lara, but he continued to follow her, picking up her items and helping her into the elevator.

The woman later told police that at this point, she became alert and felt someone touching her. The victim then yelled at Munoz-Lara to “get out,” a probable cause statement says.

Police were later able to locate Munoz-Lara, who admitted to being the man seen on the apartment surveillance video.

In an interview with police, Munoz-Lara said he thought the woman “was drunk or on drugs.”

When asked by police why he sexually assaulted the woman, Munoz-Lara said “I’m a man,” according to a probable cause statement.

Munoz-Lara has been charged with five counts of forcible sex abuse, one count of forcible sodomy, one count of burglary, and one count of lewdness.