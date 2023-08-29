SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Utah man who had been in the middle of his one-year term as the president of the National Association of Realtors has resigned while denying allegations of improper sexual behaviors.

Kenny Parcell, 50, resigned two days after a Saturday, Aug. 26 New York Times story into the allegations. The NAR is also being sued by a former employee who previously had a consensual relationship with Parcell. Janelle Brevard said she was excluded from some meetings and trips after their relationship ended and has filed a racial and sexual discrimination suit. Brevard is Black and Parcell is white.

Further allegations surfaced that Parcell allegedly sent lewd photos and made inappropriate invitations to other employees.

Parcell has denied all allegations.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“My resignation comes after a series of accusations against me that are categorically false,” stated Parcell’s resignation letter, which was released by the NAR. “I am deeply troubled by those looking to tarnish my character and mischaracterize my well-intended actions. During this experience, I’ve opened myself to listening and looking for ways to improve myself, but all I can do is tell the truth. I’ve been shocked by these false accusations, hurtful words, whispers, and character assassination.”

On Aug. 27, the day after the Times story, a petition on Change.org appeared demanding Parcell’s resignation. As of Aug. 29, over 200 people have signed the petition. The petition, created by Jason Haber, claimed Parcell fostered a hostile work environment, had “disregard for women and women’s rights,” and had a lack of accountability among other complaints.

“Putting the organization and the Brand first comes with the title of President,” stated Parcell’s resignation letter. “Leadership is about making tough choices; this resignation signifies that I will put the organizations’ needs first to move forward above my own personal needs to stay in this position.”

NAR President-Elect Tracy Kasper, who wasn’t slated to take the president’s seat until November, has instead immediately started her term. She released the following statement, forwarded to ABC4 by NAR: