SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after striking an officer with his vehicle on Monday night.

The Unified Police Department (UPD) says the suspect is Michael Rodriguez, 26.

The incident happened at a convenience store located near 500 E 3900 S around 11:30 p.m.

Police first spotted Rodriguez’s car without a license plate and was suspicious of drug activity. As the officer approached the man’s car, Rodriguez sped off, leading police on a chase.

Authorities later spotted Rodriguez parked on a dark street. He was laying down in the driver’s seat.

When the officer walked towards his vehicle, Rodriguez sat up, turned on his engine, drove forward and struck the officer in the legs before fleeing the scene.

The officer was able to hop back into his car and chase down Rodriguez. At some point, Rodriguez stumbles on a turn street and drives his car into some rocks and bushes.

The suspect steps out of his car and starts running away on foot. Officers were able to tase him and bring him into custody.

The police officer who was hit suffered bruising to his legs. He was treated for his injuries and later released.

Rodriguez has been arrested on seven charges including assaulting a police officer, failure to stop at the command of police, failure to remain at an accident involving a serious injury and more.