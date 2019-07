SEVIER COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A Utah man is smiling ear to ear after he set a new spearfishing record this month!

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says Jacob Hansen, of Tooele, recently caught a tiger muskellunge that landed him in the record books.

Hansen caught the fish on June 13 at Fish Lake.

That sucker was 51 inches long, had 21-inch girth and weighed a whopping 32 pounds.

Congratulations Jacob!

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: