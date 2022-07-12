LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A man who was found guilty of murdering an 18-year-old in 2020 has been sentenced to prison.

Back in May, the suspect, Michael Jameel Hines, 31, was found guilty by a jury of first-degree felony murder, second-degree felony obstructing justice, and third-degree felony possession/use of a firearm by a restricted person. He was also ordered to pay $1,693.75 in restitution.

Hines was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing 18-year-old Kannon Beesley in March 2020.

Authorities say the deadly incident happened near the area of 700 North and Fairfield Road and stemmed from a fight over “drug ownership.”

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Beesley with gunshot wounds in his upper torso. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Hines has now been sentenced anywhere from 16 years to life in Utah State Prison for the homicide.