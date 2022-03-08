UTAH (ABC4) – 62-year-old Gaylen Dean Rust, out of Layton, Utah, was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison on Tuesday after being convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and securities fraud.

Rust was ordered to pay $153 million to the 568 victims of his criminal scheme, and an order of forfeiture in the same amount was entered against Rust for all money and assets owned by Rust and traceable to the criminal scheme.

In the plea agreement with federal prosecutors, Rust, the owner and operator of Rust Rare Coin, Inc. (RRC) in Utah, from 2002 until 2018, admitted that, beginning in 2008, he began a scheme to defraud investors by inducing them to invest in RRC’s fraudulent “silver trading program.”

Rust would sell investments in the fraudulent program to over 500 investors located throughout the U.S. in amounts totaling $225 million, paying out money from later investors to earlier investors to create the impression that his program was profitable.

Rust was able to carry out the scheme by telling victims that RRC’s silver trading program was a lucrative investment that involved the buying and selling of actual silver bullion, and that 100 percent of investor funds would be used to buy actual silver. He also claimed that his company had almost $80 million of silver bullion stored at Brinks Global Services in Salt Lake City or Los Angeles.

Furthermore, he told investors that profit from trades would be used to repurchase a larger amount of silver at a lower price, thereby continually increasing the amount of silver for investors. He assured investors that the silver trading program had never experienced a losing month, and that the average rate of return was 20 – 25 percent per year.

Rust had little to no silver stored at Brinks, and had not stored any silver whatsoever at Brinks since 2016.

In fact, no “meaningful investor funds” were ever used to purchase silver bullion during the scheme, and HSBC Bank (the bank he had claimed to be conducting all silver trades through) never even had an account on behalf of RRC.

Rust was using almost all of the funds for his other businesses, personal use, and for making payments to previous investors. He additionally opened three personal accounts at Zion’s Bank and used them to launder around $18 million from the scheme.

“We hope that a 19-year prison sentence and an order to pay over $153 million dollars sends a message to the community that the U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to prosecuting financial crimes,” said United States Attorney Andrea T. Martinez. “Those who defraud their family, friends, and associates out of their hard-earned savings will be held accountable. Unfortunately, the reality of these cases is that victims’ money is nearly always spent by the perpetrator of the crime or paid out to other victims.”

Martinez says that this should be a stark reminder to all Utahns that it is imperative to vet your financial advisor or anyone who attempts to persuade you to invest in their business or financial dealings.