UTAH (ABC4) – A Box Elder man has been sentenced to jail time after threatening a witness while on trial for his alleged connection to an attempted murder and kidnapping.

Leon Houle, 37, was sentenced to 78 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

He pleaded guilty in January to witness tampering as charged in a superseding information.

Houle was on trial for his alleged involvement in a kidnapping and attempted murder on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation in Montana.

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, on March 17, 2019, Houle allegedly instructed his brother, Dakota Houle, to shoot a man in the back as he attempted to run away from them.

The two brothers, along with two women, allegedly lured the victim to a residence where they beat him with weapons and robbed him of methamphetamine at gunpoint.

Officials say they also forced the victim to remove his shoes and forced him into a car before they told him they were “taking him to the mountains to kill him.”

The victim then jumped out of the car into the snow before Leon Houle reportedly told his brother to “shoot him!”

Believing the man was dead, the two brothers and women ran off.

However, the man survived the shooting but suffered “serious and permanent injuries,” a press release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office states.

Leon Houle was indicted on five felony charges related to the shooting.

While in custody, officials say Houle discussed the crimes with a witness set to testify against him, and “contacted various individuals in an attempt to influence or prevent” the testimony.

After pleading guilty, Houle allegedly threatened witnesses in the trial by “making threatening gestures, including throat-cutting and trigger-pulling gestures.”