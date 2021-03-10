Utah man sentenced for posting reckless driving videos to YouTube

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man has been sentenced for posting a reckless driving videos to YouTube.

In May 2019, Utah Highway Patrol got information that a person was driving recklessly, recording it, and then uploading it on YouTube for all to see.

Officers say they found the YouTube videos under the username “Spaztastic”.

Arresting documents state that the suspect’s face was seen in the video as he documented his driving behavior and comments on why and how he does it. Officers were also able to decipher the make, model, and license of the vehicle being driven.

A search warrant was issued for the suspect’s home and officers were able to find multiple cameras and flash drives containing the recordings posted on YouTube.

During one incident, a probable cause statement stated that the suspect committed at least three traffic violations within three miles by failing to maintain his lane, improperly passing, and following too close.

In another incident, the suspect is also seen following a vehicle too close, passing said vehicle from the shoulder, driving faster than the posted speed limit, and unsafely passing all within less than three miles.

Finally, on April 12, 2019, in a video the suspect titled “swerve at Impala Layton,” the defendant, who says he’s annoyed at the person driving an Impala in front of him, swerves at the vehicle as he passes it, then unsafely changes lanes multiple times, all while going faster than the posted speed limit and in a distance of fewer than three miles.